MANGALURU: Cooperation Minister Laxman Savadi has stressed that the cooperative movement must develop beyond caste, religion and political party affiliations, with the primary objective of serving people and strengthening the rural economy.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 73rd State-level Cooperative Week celebrations in Mangaluru, Savadi said the cooperative sector had an important role in promoting economic equality, social harmony and inclusive development. He emphasised that cooperative institutions should function with a spirit of unity, irrespective of the social, religious or political backgrounds of their members.

He said cooperation was not merely an economic activity but also a movement aimed at bringing people together and improving their living standards. Cooperative institutions must work in the larger interests of society rather than becoming platforms for political rivalry or personal interests.

The minister highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperative societies to ensure that farmers, workers, small traders and economically weaker sections receive adequate financial and institutional support. He said the cooperative movement had contributed significantly to the development of rural areas by providing credit facilities, marketing support and opportunities for self-employment.

Savadi also called upon cooperative leaders and office-bearers to maintain transparency, accountability and democratic functioning in their institutions. They should work towards protecting the interests of members and ensuring that the benefits of cooperative schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

He stressed that political differences and social divisions should not affect the functioning of cooperative institutions. Instead, all stakeholders must work together to expand the movement and make it more effective in addressing people’s economic needs.

The minister said the cooperative sector had considerable potential to contribute to Karnataka’s overall development and called for collective efforts to strengthen it further.

The 73rd State-level Cooperative Week celebrations provided a platform for cooperative leaders, representatives and stakeholders to discuss the achievements, challenges and future priorities of the cooperative movement in the state.