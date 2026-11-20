MADIKERI: The Karnataka government has suspended Seetalakshmi, Assistant Child Development Project Officer (ACDPO) of Madikeri, over allegations of financial irregularities involving the payment of honorariums to non-existent Anganwadi teachers and assistants.

The alleged scam is estimated to have caused a loss of approximately Rs 40 lakh to the government.

According to officials, irregularities took place during the financial years 2023‑24 and 2025‑26, when honorariums were allegedly drawn in the names of teachers and assistants attached to Anganwadi centres that did not exist. Seetalakshmi was serving as the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) during the period in question.

The irregularities came to light during an audit, which revealed significant discrepancies in the records and payments. A preliminary investigation reportedly found that Seetalakshmi, along with other employees, had allegedly diverted around Rs 40 lakh through fraudulent claims.

Prasanna Kumar, Deputy Director of the Department of Women and Child Welfare, conducted an inquiry into the allegations and submitted a detailed report to the government. Based on the findings, the government issued an order suspending Seetalakshmi from service.

Meanwhile, computer operator Tejaswini and Group-D employee Chandrashekhar, who were also allegedly involved in the irregularities, have been dismissed from service.

A case has been registered against the three employees at the Madikeri City Police Station following a complaint filed by CDPO Mahesh. Further investigation is expected to establish the extent of the alleged financial misconduct and the roles played by those involved.

The incident has triggered criticism, particularly as several Anganwadi teachers and assistants are reportedly facing delays in receiving their regular honorariums. Public demands have grown for strict action against officials responsible for creating fictitious posts and allegedly diverting government funds meant for the welfare of children and women.