LONDON: The United Kingdom chapter of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement plans to petition the British prime minister over mining deals in Pashtunkhwa. The group wants the government to examine the role of British companies and investors and raise the issue with Pakistan.

The campaign follows the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, held in Islamabad on Nov. 12 and 13. Pakistani organisations and foreign partners signed agreements and other documents at the event. In an online petition, the movement named the British Geological Survey and several international companies among the organisations involved. The petition lists several Pakistani public bodies and companies among the signatories.

The movement says local residents and landowners should be able to see what was agreed and decide whether projects should go ahead on their land. It argues that deals made without their approval risk leaving communities with little control over resources such as copper, gold and gemstones.

Right to decide

The UK chapter says it will ask the British government to press for more openness about the deals and ensure British companies stay out of projects it considers exploitative. The group also wants London to defend the right of Pashtun communities to manage their resources and share in the proceeds.