HANNOVER: The chairman of the Baloch National Movement has urged Western governments to review their ties with Pakistan and consider what Baloch independence could mean for neighbouring countries.

Naseem Baloch spoke at a conference in Hannover marking Baloch Martyrs’ Day. In an account of the speech published by his movement on Thursday, he said generations of Baloch people had been denied a say in how they are governed. He traced the demand for independence through the spread of empires in the nineteenth century and the end of colonial rule in the twentieth.

Baloch pointed to the region’s natural resources and its location between South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East. He argued that both had drawn the attention of world powers while the political rights of the people who live there had received little attention.

He also criticised Western backing for Pakistan during the Cold War. He said later support for armed religious groups, following the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan, had effects far beyond that country. He urged Western governments to engage with his movement as a political organisation when deciding how to deal with Pakistan.

Baloch said his movement wants an independent state with elected leaders, a government separate from religion and protections for human rights.