TEHRAN: Iran has warned the United States that it must accept Tehran’s conditions to settle the ongoing conflict or face further military action. The warning comes amid rising tensions between the two countries and uncertainty over future peace efforts.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Thursday that Iran would not accept a prolonged conflict or a situation where neither peace nor war was clearly established.

He stressed that Iran was prepared to face different military situations and was closely monitoring American military movements. He also claimed that the country’s defence capabilities had improved significantly following the earlier 12‑day conflict.

New air defences

Mohebbi said Iran had developed at least three new air defence systems through domestic efforts. According to him, these systems had strengthened the country’s ability to protect its airspace and reduced its dependence on foreign equipment.

He also warned that any fresh military attack by the United States would invite a strong response from Tehran. He claimed that Iran had increased its ability to target enemy military infrastructure and was prepared to defend its national interests.

Talks stalled

The tensions follow earlier military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which led to retaliatory attacks by Tehran. Although a ceasefire came into effect in April, efforts to reach a lasting agreement have made little progress.

Iran and the United States had planned further discussions on nuclear issues and sanctions, but negotiations failed to produce a final agreement.