WASHINGTON: A U.S. House committee has called for tighter limits on aerospace exports and investment in China after finding that deals to build civilian aircraft helped strengthen the Chinese military.

The House Select Committee on China released its findings on Thursday after a year of investigation. It said American and European companies passed on advanced technology and taught Chinese firms how to design and build aircraft through joint projects and other legal business deals.

The panel said China’s policy of drawing on civilian industry for military needs made it hard for Western companies to control where their technology ended up. It found that Honeywell, GE Aerospace and Collins obtained U.S. licenses for some transfers tied to civilian aircraft programs that involved Chinese military users or firms with military links.

Committee Chairman John Moolenaar urged the United States and its allies to tighten export rules together. The panel said that if Washington acted alone, suppliers in allied countries could step in to fill orders left by American companies. That could cost U.S. firms business while allowing China to keep buying similar technology.

The report called on the Treasury Department to limit U.S. investment in China’s aerospace industry. It also urged the Federal Aviation Administration to withhold certification from aircraft made in China and asked Congress to require U.S. defense contractors in the aerospace industry to disclose ties to companies Washington has identified as linked to China’s military.