Tripura CM launches water, AI grievance projects

AGARTALA Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday launched a series of water infrastructure and digital governance initiatives in Agartala, including the foundation of a 6.81 MLD Surface Water Treatment Plant and a 680 KL Overhead Tank at College Tilla. The projects are aimed at strengthening the clean drinking water supply network across the capital. Saha also flagged off Rapid Response Team vehicles and truck-mounted water tankers to support faster resolution of civic issues and improve services for residents. The Chief Minister launched an AI-based IVR calling system and a dedicated WhatsApp Grievance Redressal System. The platforms will allow residents to register complaints, track their resolution status and provide feedback through smartphones, with the aim of reducing administrative delays and making public services more accessible. “Good governance means ensuring that basic necessities like clean drinking water reach every household, while also making administration accessible to every citizen. By integrating Artificial Intelligence and digital tools like WhatsApp into public service delivery, we are ensuring transparency, quick accountability, and ease of living for the people of Tripura,” Saha said. The event at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan was attended by senior state officials, municipal representatives and hundreds of officials and karyakartas. AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, secretary Milind Ramteke and Jal Jiwan Mission CEO Mihir Gop were among those present. The initiatives mark another step toward modernising Agartala’s urban infrastructure and citizen-focused governance. Earlier this month, Saha said the government was implementing the Smart City Mission for Agartala and had prepared a master plan for state-of-the-art infrastructure in Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council areas. He said the government’s objective was to connect every person with development, improved services, infrastructure and city beautification across urban areas.