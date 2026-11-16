Tribunal orders probe into ‘unsafe’ Punjab dump

NEW DELHI: The tribunal acted on a letter from Chandni Bansal, who said the dump was opposite a residential colony and just 12 to 15 feet from occupied homes. She alleged that fires had broken out there three or four times, requiring firefighters to respond.

The committee will include representatives from Punjab’s housing and local government departments, the Jalandhar district administration (including its magistrate and development officer) and the state pollution control board. The tribunal directed it to visit the site with Bansal and representatives of the projects concerned. If it finds environmental violations, it must take steps to correct them after hearing those likely to be affected.

Bansal said she had filed more than 40 complaints through Punjab’s online services portal and repeatedly approached district and state officials without seeing meaningful action. She also alleged that a waste management project approved by the village council in April 2025 had yet to be carried out.

Bansal said a high-pressure gas distribution box stood at a corner of the dump, with an active gas pipeline running underground. She said the box carried a warning against smoking and open flames. Her complaint cited a fire on March 30, 2026, that allegedly spread near the gas equipment and raised fears of an explosion.