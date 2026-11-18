MANGALURU: A training programme on the re-verification of applications under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme was organised for officials and members associated with Mangaluru, Mulki, Moodabidri and Ullal taluks under the Karnataka govt’s guarantee schemes.

The programme was held at the office of the Mangaluru Rural Child Development Project Officer in Urwa. Representatives of the taluk-level Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committees, including their presidents and members, along with taluk executive officers, attended the session.

Mahesh Holla, Executive Officer of Mangaluru and Moodabidri taluks, inaugurated the programme. Shaila K. Karigi, Child Development Project Officer of Mangaluru Rural, explained the objectives of the training and briefed participants on the procedures to be followed during the re-verification exercise.

She provided detailed guidance on identifying eligible beneficiaries through household visits, biometric authentication and facial verification. Participants were also informed about the different stages of the verification process and the need to check the information collected at every step.

The re-verification exercise aims to identify eligible beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Designated enumerators will visit households and collect information under eight broad categories. These include Aadhaar details and the mobile number linked to it, ration card information and category, income-tax payment status, GST return filing status, government employment details and pensioner status.

Information about the beneficiary’s caste category, marital status, husband’s details and his Aadhaar information will also be collected as part of the process, officials said.

District Guarantee Implementation Committee Vice-President Surekha, Mangaluru Taluk Committee President Suresh Kambali, Moodabidri President Arun Kumar Shetty, Mulki President Alvin Pinto and Ullal President Rafiq attended the programme. Ullal Taluk Executive Officer Gurudath and other committee members were also present.

The training was intended to familiarise the committee representatives with the verification procedure and ensure that the information gathered during household visits is properly checked and recorded.