Train delays affect Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail corridor

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Commuters traveling along the critical rail corridor connecting Karnataka’s capital with the coastal hub of Mangaluru face temporary travel adjustments as the South Western Railway (SWR) implements essential operational and technical maintenance works. Spanning the weekend of October 3 and October 4, 2026, the scheduled interventions will introduce brief regulatory delays across major express services operating through the Western Ghats terrain. According to an official press release issued by SWR administrative headquarters, ongoing track maintenance, engineering checks, and operational optimization along the challenging mountain sections necessitate temporary speed restrictions and en route holds. While full cancellations have been averted, passengers utilizing these vital overnight and day-time links must factor the revised timings into their travel itineraries. Train No. 16539 (Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Junction Express): Passengers boarding this service departing from Yesvantpur Railway Station on Friday, October 3, will experience a scheduled en route delay of 25 minutes as trains are regulated across operational blocks. Train No. 16540 (Mangaluru Junction – Yesvantpur Express): Return travelers journeying from the coastal terminal back toward Bengaluru on Saturday, October 4, will encounter a temporary regulation of 20 minutes during their transit. Railway engineers noted that regulatory holds are vital for executing track renewals, overhead equipment inspections, and safety audits designed to withstand the lingering effects of seasonal weather patterns along the winding ghat sections. Because these mountainous routes operate under strict headway constraints, even minor maintenance windows require calculated train regulation to guarantee absolute passenger safety. SWR officials have strongly urged commuters, holiday travelers, and commercial freight operators to take note of the revised schedules. Passengers with connecting trains, bus journeys, or professional engagements upon arrival are advised to adjust their travel planning accordingly to accommodate the brief transit buffers. Updated train running status and real-time arrival estimates can be tracked via the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or through regional railway helpdesks.