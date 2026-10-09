TRAI Releases Draft DRM-Based Broadcasting Audit Manual

New Delhi The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released the draft Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Digital Rights Management (DRM)-based Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual, 2026, inviting stakeholders to submit comments on the proposed framework for auditing DRM-based television distribution systems. The draft manual aims to establish an audit framework for digital addressable systems that use Digital Rights Management technology in television distribution. TRAI has invited feedback from stakeholders to gather industry perspectives on the proposed procedures and requirements before the framework is finalised. Digital Rights Management refers to technologies used to control access to and use of digital content. In television distribution, DRM-based systems can help broadcasters and distribution platforms manage access to content and enforce applicable viewing and usage restrictions. Digital addressable systems form an important part of India’s broadcasting ecosystem, enabling television services to be delivered through platforms such as direct-to-home operators and other digital distribution networks. Auditing these systems can help assess whether relevant technical and regulatory requirements are being followed. The proposed manual is expected to provide a structured basis for examining DRM-based digital addressable systems. Stakeholder comments will help TRAI assess the practical implications of the proposed audit framework and identify areas that may require clarification or modification. The consultation also provides an opportunity for broadcasters, distribution platform operators, technology providers and other interested parties to share their views on the proposed approach. TRAI’s invitation for comments marks a step towards developing a formal audit framework specifically addressing DRM-based television distribution systems. The authority will consider stakeholder feedback as part of the consultation process. The announcement did not specify the deadline for submitting comments or provide further details about the proposed audit procedures in the information released. Stakeholders will need to refer to the draft document for the full scope and requirements of the proposed framework.