MYSURU: Instilling constitutional awareness among children at the school level is essential to building a society rooted in equality, democracy and justice, said Social Welfare Minister K.H. Muniyappa.

Inaugurating a State-level Youth Parliament programme at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Muktagangothri, here on Wednesday, he said the initiative, organised jointly by the Social Welfare Department and residential schools, aimed to familiarise students with the Constitution, fundamental rights and democratic values from an early age.

Recalling the social reforms of 12th-century philosopher Basavanna, the minister said the Anubhava Mantapa had demonstrated the ideals of equality and social inclusion centuries ago by providing leadership opportunities to people from disadvantaged communities. Love, mutual respect and development could flourish only in a society that upheld equality, he observed.

He stressed the need to familiarise students with the sacrifices and contributions of freedom fighters and national leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Highlighting the contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, he said the Constitution had established political equality by guaranteeing every citizen an equal right to vote, irrespective of social or economic status. “Whether a person is a king or an ordinary daily-wage worker, every citizen has one vote. This is the real strength of our Constitution,” he said.

Describing young people as the future custodians of the nation, Muniyappa said the responsibility of transforming India into a strong and developed country rested with the younger generation. Parents and teachers, particularly, had a significant role in shaping responsible citizens.

Urban Development Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said Mysuru was hosting the State-level Youth Parliament as part of the Constitution Day celebrations scheduled for November 26, which would be marked on a grand scale. As part of the preparations, Youth Parliament programmes had been conducted in all 224 Assembly constituencies across Karnataka. Students and young participants selected from these constituency-level programmes had been invited to participate in the State-level event.

He urged young people to develop a thorough understanding of the Constitution, democratic principles and governance and become agents of social and political transformation. “A system can function effectively only when the people responsible for running it are shaped by sound social values. Society needs greater awareness and a firm understanding of constitutional principles. Meaningful reforms are possible only when educated and committed young people who uphold constitutional ideals enter politics and public administration,” he said.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah said legislative measures alone could not eliminate deeply entrenched social evils such as untouchability and discrimination. A fundamental change in people’s attitudes and mindsets was equally important.

Recalling India’s condition before Independence, he said the country had been plagued by ignorance, illiteracy and diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, smallpox and leprosy.

He said Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had played a historic role in drafting the Constitution to ensure India’s social, economic and educational advancement and to eliminate untouchability following the country’s Independence.

Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendra Swamy, former MP Chandrappa, Karnataka State Bhovi Development Corporation Chairman M. Ramappa, chairpersons of various corporations, senior officials and students attended the programme.