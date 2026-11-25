MYSURU: Mediation is not merely about resolving disputes but, more importantly, about rebuilding relationships. Problems can be resolved more easily through silence, neutrality and open communication, said Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), B. Jayanth Kumar.

He was speaking after inaugurating a five-day training programme for newly selected mediators in Mysuru district at the Malalawadi Court Complex here on Tuesday. The programme was jointly organised by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), Bengaluru, the Karnataka Mediation Centre, Bengaluru, and the District Legal Services Authority, Mysuru.

Referring to an incident in which a disciple presented a golden pair of scissors to a seer, he explained the difference between cutting and joining. While scissors are used to cut things apart, a needle brings them together. Mediation, he said, performs the important task of stitching relationships back together. “Mediation is like a form of yoga. Mediators must remain neutral. Unlike Lok Adalats, where suggestions may be offered, mediators do not impose solutions. Instead, they create an environment in which the parties themselves are encouraged to resolve their disputes,” he said.

He pointed out that mediation centres bring to light not only the disputes formally filed before courts but also the emotions and underlying causes behind them. Once the root cause is understood, reaching a compromise becomes easier.

Recalling the joint family system of the past, he said family members would sit together over dinner and discuss their problems, often resolving differences through conversation. In today’s nuclear families, however, the increasing use of mobile phones has reduced communication even among family members. “When problems arise, people should avoid confusion and instead sit quietly and calmly to find solutions. Relationships can be preserved only when ego is set aside,” he said.

He urged the newly trained mediators to put the lessons learnt during the programme to effective use in promoting social harmony and building a dispute-free society.

Respect and humility essential in mediation

Mysuru Bar Association President S. Lokesh, who spoke on the occasion, said advocates participating in the mediation process must maintain mutual respect, dignity and humility. “Being humble and accommodating does not diminish the dignity of advocates. On the contrary, it enhances their respect,” he observed.

He said that while advocates must certainly uphold their self-respect and professional dignity, this should never become an excuse to undermine the self-respect of others.

Judges, court staff and members of the public also have their own dignity and self-respect, he noted. The Bar Association’s concern, he said, was that the irresponsible conduct of an individual should not bring disrepute to the entire legal fraternity. Cooperation from everyone is essential for the smooth and systematic functioning of any institution or activity. More important than publicity or personal recognition are selfless service and professional commitment, he said.

He called upon advocates to collectively uphold and strengthen the dignity and reputation of the Mysuru Bar Association.

District Judge and Chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat, Bengaluru, Vijay Devaraj Urs; Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Nagaraju Siddappa Ankasadoddi; and senior trainers of the Karnataka Mediation Centre, Prasad Subbanna and Deena Devaraj, were present.