MYSURU: “Bring your beds to Belagavi” is the call given by guest lecturers and academic coordinators working in government first-grade colleges across Karnataka as they prepare for a major agitation during the forthcoming Winter Session of the State Legislature.

Announcing the proposed protest, the district leaders of the organization said guest lecturers and academic coordinators had been serving the higher education sector for years but continued to face uncertainty over their employment and future. The state Government had created separate categories of academic coordinators and guest lecturers, although both groups were performing similar responsibilities and deserved equal consideration. “The Government must end this artificial division and address the legitimate demands of both groups. The three-year tenure prescribed for academic coordinators should be replaced with permanent appointments, while guest lecturers must be given service security,” they demanded.

They urged the Government to honour the assurances made in its election manifesto and provide job security to guest lecturers. They also sought recognition of M.Phil degrees awarded in 2009, an increase in the post-retirement benefit from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh, and inclusion of guest lecturers under health insurance coverage. Preparations were under way for a large-scale agitation during the Belagavi session, with a comprehensive charter of demands being drawn up.

Guest lecturers and academic coordinators serving in nearly 430 government first-grade colleges across the State have been urged to reach Belagavi with their beds once the protest date is announced. “This time, there will be no token demonstration or symbolic protest. Our agitation will continue until the Government responds positively and fulfils our demands,” they warned.