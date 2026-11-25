MYSURU: The State Government has failed to fulfil the promises made to ASHA workers ahead of the Assembly elections, despite their tireless service as the backbone of the Health Department, BJP leader Dr. Hema Nandeesh has alleged.

In a press statement, she expressed concern over ASHA workers being forced to stage a protest for the past six days to press for the fulfilment of their legitimate demands. Mere verbal assurances would not resolve the grievances of the workers. If the Congress government was genuinely committed to addressing their demands, it should issue a written order guaranteeing their implementation, she demanded.

Dr. Hema Nandeesh further alleged that the State Government’s unscientific schemes had increased the financial burden on the State exchequer and that it had failed to maintain fiscal discipline. The government was also neglecting the need to provide adequate honorariums and essential facilities to employees and ASHA workers, she charged.

Highlighting the invaluable contribution of ASHA workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said they had risked their lives and worked tirelessly to protect public health during one of the most challenging periods. It was unfortunate that the government continued to remain silent even as these frontline health workers had been protesting for several days, she said.

She urged the government to immediately initiate talks with the protesting ASHA workers, take a clear decision on their demands and fulfil the assurances given to them without further delay.