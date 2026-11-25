MYSURU: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the historic Jayalakshmi Vilas Palace, located on the University of Mysore campus, during his visit to Mysuru on Wednesday.

He appreciated the ongoing restoration and conservation initiatives being undertaken under the leadership of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar interact with tourism students in Mysuru on Wednesday

During the visit, the Minister inspected the restoration and conservation works being carried out in collaboration with the Deccan Heritage Foundation under the leadership of Yaduveer Wadiyar. He was briefed on the palace’s historical significance, distinctive architectural features and the restoration work currently in progress.

Appreciating the efforts to preserve the original beauty and heritage of the historic structure, Shekhawat highlighted the importance of collaboration between elected representatives, heritage conservation organisations and academic institutions in safeguarding India’s rich historical and architectural legacy.

The ongoing project reflects Yaduveer Wadiyar’s sustained commitment to preserving Mysuru’s royal heritage and historical monuments for future generations. The conservation work is progressing with expert guidance and dedicated efforts in association with the Deccan Heritage Foundation.

Minister interacts with tourism students and content creators

Later, Shekhawat interacted with students of the Department of Hotel and Tourism Management at the University of Mysore, along with social media influencers and content creators from Mysuru. The interaction provided students and young tourism enthusiasts an opportunity to share their views directly with the Union Minister and seek answers to their questions.

The discussion covered a wide range of subjects, including the future of India’s tourism industry, positioning Mysuru as an international tourist destination, heritage tourism, employment opportunities in the hospitality sector, promotion of local culture and cuisine, and the role of digital media and social media influencers in showcasing India’s tourism potential globally.

The Minister patiently responded to the questions raised by students and young participants. He highlighted the vast opportunities available in India’s tourism and hospitality sectors and stressed the need to strengthen tourism infrastructure, conserve historical and cultural monuments, create more opportunities for young professionals and promote India’s diverse tourist destinations through digital platforms.

The interaction also highlighted the significant role that students, tourism professionals and local content creators could play in taking Mysuru’s tourism sector to greater heights at both national and international levels.

Shekhawat’s visit once again underscored the need to preserve Mysuru’s historical identity while exploring new avenues for tourism development. The restoration of Jayalakshmi Vilas Palace marks an important step towards strengthening the city’s cultural heritage and tourism potential.

On the occasion, Yaduveer Wadiyar expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for his appreciation and encouragement of heritage conservation initiatives in Mysuru.