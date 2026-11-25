MYSURU: Blending the patriotic fervour of Kannada Rajyotsava with the festive spirit of Deepavali, the Bhairavi Gowdathiyara Balaga celebrated the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava, Kannada Habba and Deepavali festivities at the Kannada Sahitya Parishat Bhavan in Vijayanagar here on Wednesday.

Members of the Balaga added colour to the celebrations by wearing sarees in yellow and red, the symbolic colours of Karnataka. The programme began with floral tributes to the portrait of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, the embodiment of Kannada identity.

In a symbolic expression of pride in Karnataka’s language, land and unity, the women collectively lit lamps around a beautifully decorated floral map of the State, spreading the message of Kannada pride and cultural togetherness.

On the occasion, K.B. Lingaraju, president of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was felicitated by the Balaga in recognition of his notable achievements and contributions to the industrial sector.

Receiving the honour, he said that every Kannadiga had a responsibility to preserve and promote the language, culture, traditions and heritage of Karnataka. Such celebrations not only strengthened people’s love and respect for Kannada but also promoted women’s organisational strength and cultural unity.

Bhairavi Gowdathiyara Balaga Honorary President Radha Lankegowda, President Revathi Krishnappa, Komala Venkatesh, Dr. Hema Nandeesh and social worker Vikram Iyengar were present.

The event was organised by Sumaraj, Nirmala Shankar, Pushpa Ramesh, Yashoda Ranganath, Jyothi, Bharathi, Nagarathna, Yogi Narasimha, Shobha, Veda, Vijayalakshmi, Pushpa and Mamatha Devaraj, along with other members of the Balaga.

The celebration beautifully brought together the colours of Kannada pride, the glow of traditional lamps and the spirit of women’s solidarity, making it a memorable occasion of Kannada Habba and Deepavali festivities.