MYSURU: Sandesh The Prince, Mysore, ushered in the festive season with its traditional Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony, held on Wednesday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from national and international guests, along with the Group Chairman and former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, Managing Director Sandesh, Directors and team members of the hotel.

The ceremony marked the beginning of the Christmas celebrations, bringing together guests and team members in a spirit of joy, togetherness and festive cheer.

The traditional cake mixing ceremony involved blending an exotic assortment of dry fruits, nuts and festive ingredients, including sweet ginger, blueberries, dates, pistachios, blackcurrant crush, raisins, figs (anjeer), walnuts, tutti frutti, orange peel, dried cherries and cashew nuts. These carefully selected ingredients were generously soaked in a blend of premium national and international liquor brands to enhance their flavour and aroma.

The specially prepared fruit mixture will be carefully stored and allowed to ferment for approximately 30 days, enabling the ingredients to absorb the rich flavours and develop their distinctive taste. After the fermentation process, the mixture will be incorporated into traditional cake batter and transformed into delicious, rich and flavourful Christmas plum cakes.

The freshly baked Christmas plum cakes will be made available for sale to hotel guests and customers. As part of the hotel’s festive tradition and appreciation, the cakes will also be distributed to its valued patrons and well-wishers.

The event was a delightful celebration of tradition, hospitality and the joy of sharing, setting the tone for the upcoming Christmas festivities at the hotel.