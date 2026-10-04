TPLF rebels retreat, Ethiopian forces retake Capital Mekelle

ADDIS ABABA In a dramatic escalation that threatens to reignite Africa's deadliest modern conflict, Ethiopian federal military forces and allied militias have successfully seized control of Mekelle, the capital of the northern Tigray region. The rapid capture marks a devastating strategic blow to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and its governing opposition alliance, plunging the volatile Horn of Africa nation back into severe political and military uncertainty. The seizure of the regional capital unfolded following heavy fighting triggered by a major TPLF-led offensive launched on September 23 against federal positions. However, federal counteroffensives moved swiftly. According to a source close to the pro-government Tigray Peace Forces, allied militiamen and federal troops breached the city center, securing key administrative installations. A local humanitarian worker and multiple Mekelle residents verified that federal security forces firmly control the urban center. Facing overwhelming military pressure, the TPLF released an official statement via social media confirming its tactical withdrawal from the city. The regional leadership announced that the Tigray regional government would be "temporarily moved out of Mekelle and operate from somewhere else," signaling that rebel forces plan to wage an asymmetric insurgency from rural strongholds. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration has not yet issued a formal administrative statement regarding the offensive. This sudden flare-up represents the most dangerous military confrontation since the conclusion of the devastating 2020–2022 civil war, which claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and triggered severe humanitarian catastrophes across northern Ethiopia. Analysts warn that the current clashes risk drawing neighboring states into a wider regional proxy war. In the days preceding the fall of Mekelle, the federal government in Addis Ababa abruptly severed diplomatic ties with neighboring Eritrea, accusing Asmara of covertly arming and supporting the Tigrayan rebel alliance. Furthermore, Ethiopian authorities have leveled similar allegations against Sudan and Egypt—contentions that all three accused nations have vehemently denied. As federal forces consolidate control over Mekelle, international monitors express deep concern over potential civilian displacement and the severe disruption of humanitarian aid corridors into the famine-vulnerable region.