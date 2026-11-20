NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism organised a stakeholder consultation on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) and wedding tourism in New Delhi on Thursday, bringing together industry representatives to discuss strategies for strengthening India’s position as a global destination for business events and weddings.

The meeting was chaired by Bhuvnesh Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, and included representatives from leading industry associations, convention centres and exhibition organisations.

During the consultation, Kumar highlighted the potential of the MICE sector and called for a structured approach, stronger coordination and regular engagement between the government and industry stakeholders. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General of Tourism, emphasised the role of sectoral organisations in developing the MICE and wedding tourism ecosystem.

Discussions focused on improving the overall tourism framework, recognising professional service providers, strengthening sector-specific data and promoting Indian destinations in partnership with states and Union Territories.

India’s MICE market was valued at USD 49.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 103.7 billion by 2030. The Ministry is promoting the country through the ‘Meet in India’ sub-brand under its ‘Incredible India’ campaign.

India has also improved its position in the international association meetings segment. According to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the country’s global ranking rose from 37th in 2022 to 26th in 2025. It ranked sixth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Among Indian cities, New Delhi secured the highest position in 2025, while Bengaluru and Mumbai jointly followed.