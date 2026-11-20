Maheshwar Rao pushed Malleshwaram civic works and traffic fixes during a review with Ashwath Narayan and Shilpa Nag.

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed civic officials to push priority infrastructure works and streamline traffic flow across the Malleshwaram assembly constituency while meeting local leaders and municipal staff.

Chairing a comprehensive review session at the Bengaluru West City Corporation auditorium alongside Malleshwaram legislator Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Rao assessed ongoing projects, resident complaints, pending files, and upcoming priorities. He urged departments to work in tight coordination and wrap up assigned tasks on schedule to improve daily commuting and civic amenities.

Rao issued specific directions covering four priority fronts: inspecting and preparing a proposal for a pedestrian skywalk near the Sankey Tank entrance along 18th Cross, exploring a public-private partnership multi-level vehicle parking facility to ease congestion and roadside parking around Srirampura Metro Station, expediting pending property khata transfers for government schools and colleges in the area and stepping up coordination with the railway department so joint works move ahead without delays.

Discussions also examined road sinking and bund strengthening along Sankey Bund Road, construction progress and traffic relief measures around the Yeshwanthpur railway overbridge, and safety and flow upgrades under the Suraksha 75 junction improvement plan. Officials further reviewed health outreach including Namma Clinics, welfare delivery such as the Ontimane single-house scheme for eligible families, and waste collection, scientific disposal, and neighborhood cleanliness.

Rao instructed officials to answer public grievances promptly, keep inter-departmental coordination steady during ground execution, and hit project deadlines. Senior attendees included Additional Commissioner Kavitha Rajaram, Deputy Commissioner Syeda Afreen Banu S. Ballari, Joint Commissioner Dr. Shruti M.K., chief engineers, health officers, and department heads.

For residents navigating Sankey Bund Road, Yeshwanthpur, Srirampura, and surrounding lanes, timely action on parking, junctions, lakes, and public services will show how quickly review pledges translate into smoother daily movement and cleaner neighborhoods across western Bengaluru.