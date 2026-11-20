NEW DELHI: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged University of Delhi graduates to pursue their ambitions and contribute to India’s development goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Addressing the university’s 103rd annual convocation, he highlighted the country’s economic progress, noting that around 50 crore people had moved out of extreme poverty over the past decade.

Goyal said India had become the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with approximately 2.5 lakh startups and more than 130 unicorns. He observed that young people were increasingly becoming job creators rather than job seekers, driven by their willingness to experiment, learn from failure and take on challenges. He encouraged graduates to use their opportunities to support marginalised communities and improve the lives of those with fewer resources.

Congratulating students and their parents, Goyal said only a small proportion of the 2.5 crore young Indians who reach college age annually get the opportunity to study at prestigious institutions. He also highlighted the university’s growth to 90 colleges and more than six lakh students.

Sharing six lessons for success, the minister advised graduates to think big, remain positive, maintain focus, continue learning, prioritise health and trust their struggles. Referring to emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, he stressed the importance of lifelong learning and critical thinking.

Goyal outlined five national commitments, or Pran, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: building a developed India, freeing the country from a colonial mindset, taking pride in its heritage, strengthening national unity and fulfilling civic duties.

The convocation saw the awarding of more than 400 doctoral degrees, over 1.7 lakh undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, and more than 160 gold medals.