BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar chaired a follow-up review meeting on Friday to track progress and coordinate ground execution under the Budget to Action initiative, building on discussions first held in September 2026.

Designed with urban planners, non-governmental organizations, civic bodies, and corporation staff, the initiative seeks to put allocated municipal funds to practical use on projects matched to local needs. Earlier workshops and coordination sessions helped map out proposals across sectors, while action plans, cost estimates, and execution frameworks are being shaped.

During the session, participants reviewed work spanning active mobility, better footpaths, cycling lanes, junction upgrades, lake rejuvenation, parks, public spaces, climate action plans, school upgrades, community areas, skywalks, and solar panels on government buildings. Sunil Kumar checked implementation status, fund usage, projected costs, and timelines across partner groups, directing agencies to submit detailed estimates and post regular progress updates on the designated tracking dashboard.

Moving into the next stage of Budget to Action, officials examined 2026‑27 budget works, project selection by the Greater Bengaluru Authority, expert reviews, funding allocations, and rollout strategies. The meeting also took stock of 518 projects under the GBA Action Plan and 118 projects flagged by experts, alongside steps for vetting, revising, funding, and executing works as preparations advance toward finalizing 2027‑28 budget priorities with Greater Bengaluru Authority leaders and specialists.

Sunil Kumar stressed steady coordination among corporation staff, line departments, elected leaders, urban experts, and civic groups, instructing officers to monitor every project closely so plans move smoothly from paperwork to neighborhood impact.

Senior officials including Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Satish Kumar, Joint Commissioner Mohammed Naeem Momin, Deputy Commissioner Somasekhar, engineering and forestry officers, urban consultants, and representatives from WRI India, Well Labs, Sensing Local, SELCO Foundation, Walkaluru, CGBMT, Compartment S4, Alcon Architects, and Biome attended the review.

For residents across northern Bengaluru neighborhoods, timely follow-through on budgets, dashboards, and inter-agency teamwork will determine how quickly planned streets, lakes, schools, and green spaces take shape on the ground.