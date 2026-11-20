NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has prohibited the use of laser beams during weddings, parties and other celebrations in areas under the Palam subdivision near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for 60 days, citing concerns over pilot safety.

The order, issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradeep Kumar Meena under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, came into effect on November 18 and will remain in force until January 16, 2027. The restriction aims to prevent bright laser beams from distracting pilots, particularly during aircraft landings.

According to the order, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI Airport had reported several incidents in which pilots experienced visual distractions caused by laser beams. Such incidents could endanger passengers, crew members and aircraft. Police noted that several farmhouses, banquet halls, hotels and restaurants in and around the airport frequently use bright lights and laser beams during weddings and other celebrations.

The order stated that laser beams used in open spaces at night could directly affect the vision of pilots operating aircraft. It emphasised the need for immediate measures to regulate their use and prevent potential danger to human life and aviation safety.

The prohibition applies to individuals, groups, event organisers, owners, occupiers and employees of banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, buildings and other properties within the Palam subdivision. Anyone violating the order will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience of orders issued by public servants.