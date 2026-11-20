BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation logged 54 citizen complaints across 49 calls during its 61st weekly Commissioner’s Phone-In Programme, as Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar ordered quick departmental follow-up and better road restoration after utility digs.

One complaint was resolved immediately during the session, while 53 were logged into the Sahaaya 2.0 platform and routed to relevant departments for action and ongoing tracking. Residents called in most often about e-Khata or Khata services with 12 complaints, solid waste management with eight, and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board issues including road cutting, drains, and water leaks on roads, with seven. Other complaints covered footpaths with five, road potholes with five, footpath encroachments with four, health with four, storm water drains with two, unauthorized buildings with two, electricity with two, forest with two, and construction debris removal with one.

Sunil Kumar instructed officials to coordinate closely with BWSSB so pending utility work wraps up on schedule and dug-up roads are properly restored rather than left rough and inconvenient for commuters. Across 60 earlier phone-in sessions, 3,555 complaints were recorded, 3,357 resolved, and 198 left pending, bringing phone-in pending cases to 252 after Friday’s tally.

Broader Sahaaya 2.0 figures shared at the briefing showed 90,571 complaints logged between September 1, 2025, and November 12, 2026, after the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s formation, with 1,734 pending, compared with 117,175 received and 2,193 pending from January 1, 2023, through August 31, 2025. Departmental pending tallies highlighted road maintenance with 708 cases, storm water drains with 511, solid waste management with 317, and electricity with 151.

Senior officers including Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Satish Kumar, Joint Commissioners Pallavi and Mohammed Naeem Momin, deputy commissioners, and engineers attended alongside Sunil Kumar, who urged field visits and timely fixes across channels ranging from walk-in desks and email to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

For northern Bengaluru residents dealing with potholes, property records, drainage, and waste hiccups, steady monitoring and road repairs will test how fast phone-in pledges turn into visible relief.