BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with non-profit Saahas aiming to tighten solid waste management, boost field capacity, and push cleaner, more sustainable waste practices across southern neighborhoods.

The pact was signed by Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh and Saahas Chief Executive Officer Archana Tripathi. Ramesh said the tie-up is designed to expand the corporation’s operational strength in handling waste and encourage lasting, resource-conscious habits across the city.

Under the agreement, Saahas will serve as a voluntary technical advisor and supporting partner to the corporation across several core areas, without charging professional fees, consultancy costs, or expense reimbursements.

Key priorities include improving waste collection and transport through tighter coordination among the Greater Bengaluru Authority, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, contractors, and other partners. The collaboration also covers specialized training for Greater Bengaluru Authority officials, contractors, and frontline workers, along with reviewing and strengthening ward-level solid waste micro-plans and drafting clear standard operating procedures.

Technology and public habits form another major pillar. Plans include encouraging source segregation, proper disposal, and neighborhood involvement through information, education, and communication drives, paired with global positioning system vehicle tracking, digital monitoring, contractor performance checks, and structured evaluation indicators to keep service delivery accountable.

Founded in 2001, Saahas works on sustainable waste management and circular economy initiatives across 11 states, 12 cities, and 528 gram panchayats. In Bengaluru, the organization has carried out projects in 21 wards and played a key role in setting up the Kasa Rasa waste collection center in Koramangala, rolling out the Kasa Kiosk model, expanding the Koramangala biomethanisation plant from four tonnes to eight tonnes a day, and managing electronic and bulky waste collection.

For residents across southern Bengaluru dealing with daily garbage pickup, segregation rules, and street cleanliness, turning these plans and tracking tools into steady routine execution will determine how much cleaner local wards look in the months ahead.