PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on November 21 to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth approximately Rs 34,470 crore in Vaishali district. The projects cover road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare and transport, aiming to strengthen public services and infrastructure across the state.

During the visit, Modi will dedicate the Nitish Setu, a six-lane extradosed cable-stayed bridge across the Ganga, to the nation. Built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore, the 19.7-km project connects Kachhi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads. The bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion on the existing Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu while improving connectivity between North and South Bihar. It will particularly benefit residents of Raghopur Diara by improving access to healthcare, education and markets.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate infrastructure and development projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore. Major road works include the six-laning of the Aurangabad-Chordaha section of NH-19, along with improvements to other national highway stretches. In the energy sector, he will inaugurate Unit 2 of the Buxar Thermal Power Project, with a capacity of 660 MW, and electricity transmission and distribution projects worth over Rs 1,130 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

Other inauguration projects include canal and embankment restoration, a floating solar project at Phulwaria Dam in Nawada and sewerage infrastructure at Kahalgaon. Facilities for educational institutions, residential schools, healthcare, agriculture, sports and public administration will also be inaugurated.

Modi will lay foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 14,450 crore. These include the four-laning of the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W, costing over Rs 3,800 crore, and a power evacuation project for the 2,400-MW Pirpainti Super Thermal Power Project, estimated at Rs 3,350 crore.