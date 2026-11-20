NEW DELHI: India’s smartphone market is facing a sharp slowdown as rising memory and component costs push device prices higher, forcing consumers to delay purchases. Despite the festive season, smartphone shipments recorded their steepest quarterly decline since the final quarter of 2022. Industry analysts expect the market to remain under pressure through 2027, with a possible recovery in 2028 if memory prices ease.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), smartphone shipments in India fell 23.3 per cent year-on-year to 36.8 million units in the third quarter of 2026. CyberMedia Research (CMR) reported a 20 per cent decline during the same period. IDC also recorded a 26.1 per cent increase in average selling prices to a record $371, while overall market value fell 3.3 per cent.

The affordable segment experienced the biggest setback. Demand for smartphones priced below ₹7,000 dropped 94 per cent, while the ₹7,000–₹24,999 category declined 42 per cent. Higher production costs have made entry-level devices less affordable, particularly affecting consumers in smaller towns and cities.

In contrast, premium smartphones continued to attract customers. Shipments in the ₹25,000–₹49,999 category increased 38 per cent, while devices above ₹50,000 recorded 32 per cent growth. OnePlus reported a 27 per cent rise in shipments. Samsung led the overall market with a 17 per cent share, followed by Vivo at 16 per cent and Oppo and Xiaomi at 12 per cent each.

Apple also maintained demand in the premium segment, with the iPhone 17 series contributing 53 per cent of its shipments, according to CMR.