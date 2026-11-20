BHOPAL: India has unveiled its first indigenous vaccine against the H5N1 strain of bird flu in chickens, developed by scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD). Priced at just Rs 1–2 per dose, the vaccine is expected to strengthen disease prevention in the poultry sector and protect farmers from financial losses caused by outbreaks.

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the vaccine in Bhopal on Friday. He described animal husbandry and poultry farming as important pillars of the rural economy, providing farmers with regular income alongside agriculture. He referred to livestock as “moving ATMs” for farmers and highlighted the economic impact of animal diseases.

Chouhan said animal husbandry contributes 14 per cent to India’s GDP, while the poultry sector accounts for another one per cent. He cited annual losses of Rs 22,000 crore from foot-and-mouth disease, Rs 20,000 crore from lumpy skin disease, Rs 9,212 crore from brucellosis and Rs 4,683 crore from peste des petits ruminants. Together, these diseases cause losses of approximately Rs 56,000 crore.

A scientist at NIHSAD said the vaccine was the world’s first against this particular bird flu variant. It is expected to protect poultry farmers’ livelihoods and reduce the economic burden of animal diseases. The research team included Dr S Nagarajan, Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr C Tosh, Dr H V Murugkar, Dr Aniket Sanyal, Dr Senthil Kumar D, Dr Naveen Kumar and Dr Yogisharadhya R.

The research was conducted under strict biosafety protocols.

India reported its first bird flu outbreak in Navapur, Maharashtra, in 2006, resulting in nearly one million chicken deaths. Since then, the country has recorded more than 500 outbreaks. Around nine lakh chickens died in 2021, while another two lakh birds have died this year.