NEW DELHI: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, seeking Central assistance and approvals for key development projects across the state. Their discussions covered infrastructure, road and rail connectivity, tourism, healthcare, education and energy. Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand’s strategic and spiritual importance, stating that the state’s difficult geographical terrain and limited financial resources made continued Central support essential for its development.

During the meeting, Dhami requested an exemption from External Aided Projects capping for Uttarakhand. He also sought financial and technical assistance to modernise the Chinyalisaur airstrip for civil and military use, approval for the Delhi-Haldwani Expressway and support for a road-cum-rail tunnel. He further requested a final location survey and approval for an additional alignment on the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line.

The Chief Minister thanked Modi for approving Rs 500 crore for the organisation of Kumbh-2027, around Rs 9,500 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme and Rs 3,436.08 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. He also acknowledged support for the Champawat Bypass, Dehradun Ring Road, Char Dham destinations’ air traffic control facilities and studies for the Dehradun-Mussoorie Ropeway and extension of the Regional Rapid Transit System towards Haridwar.

Dhami also outlined initiatives to promote tourism and local livelihoods. Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh and Triyuginarayan are being developed as wedding destinations. The state has identified three Spiritual Economic Zones and introduced winter pilgrimage initiatives.