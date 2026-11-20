BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner and Additional District Election Officer Jagadish G. directed election staff to run the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls transparently and strictly under Election Commission rules during a meeting with officials and recognized political party representatives.

Reviewing application receipt, verification, and disposal across the revision stages, Jagadish laid out the Special Summary Revision–2027 timetable: polling station rationalization by November 23, 2026; integrated draft roll release on December 1, 2026; claims and objections window from December 1 to December 31, 2026; disposal of claims and objections by January 14, 2027; and final roll publication on January 20, 2027.

Appealing directly to residents, Jagadish urged citizens to check whether their names appear on the electoral roll and submit required forms on time through Booth Level Officers or Electoral Registration Officers using Form 6 to add names, Form 7 to delete names, and Form 8 for corrections.

He ordered strict verification rules for Form 6 and Form 7 filings, barring bulk acceptance of Form 7 applications, prioritizing earlier submissions, issuing notices so individuals can share supporting records, and acting only after reviewing documents under the rules. For Form 6 inclusion requests, he instructed booth-level officers to conduct physical field visits, verify details carefully, and follow prescribed procedures.

Jagadish also asked officials to run public awareness drives explaining the revision’s purpose, filing steps, and needed documents, while calling on recognized political parties to share accurate information and help eligible voters register or fix errors. Election Division Tahsildar Vibha Rathod, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Srinivas, revenue staff, party delegates, and civic officers attended the session.

For voters across central Bengaluru wards, checking roll entries early and filing accurate forms during the December claims window helps ensure every eligible resident can cast a ballot smoothly when elections arrive and keeps voter lists clean, verifiable, and trusted across neighborhoods ahead of next year’s final roll release.