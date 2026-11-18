UTTARA KANNADA: A 60‑day Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 4.0 is being conducted across Karnataka to educate young people about the harmful effects of tobacco and encourage them to adopt healthier lifestyles.

The campaign focuses on students and youth through awareness programmes, pledge-taking activities, rallies, street plays, lectures and competitions. Efforts are also being made to discourage smoking in public places and create awareness about laws regulating tobacco sales and consumption. The district has planned to declare at least 30 villages tobacco-free.

Tobacco consumption, including cigarettes, beedis, gutkha and other products, can cause cancer, heart diseases and lung disorders. Young people are particularly vulnerable to tobacco addiction due to peer pressure, curiosity and imitation. The habit can also affect family finances and social life.

As part of the campaign, the Health Department in Uttara Kannada has reportedly screened 8,737 people for tobacco use. Of them, 2,437 have received counselling, 350 have undergone nicotine replacement therapy, and 38 have reportedly quit tobacco consumption.

Young people have been encouraged to take part in sports, yoga, exercise and cultural activities instead of using tobacco. They have also been urged to spread awareness among friends and family members.

The campaign organisers have appealed to the public to support efforts to build a tobacco-free society. People can take an online pledge through https://pledge.mygov.in/say-no-to-tobacco-2026/ and download a certificate after completing it.