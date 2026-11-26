CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees, allowing fathers to support their spouses during childbirth and participate in early childcare.

Following the announcement, the state government issued a formal order detailing the eligibility and conditions. Employees can avail themselves of the leave either 15 days before the expected delivery date or within six months after the child’s birth.

The government said the decision was taken after male employees submitted requests seeking paternity leave, similar to the maternity leave available to women government employees. Female employees are currently entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.

According to the government, the new provision aims to encourage shared parenting responsibilities and provide physical and emotional support to mothers during childbirth. It is also expected to help fathers participate actively in caring for newborns and ease the transition for working families.

Earlier maternity move

Earlier in August, the Tamil Nadu government announced an extension of 365 days of maternity leave for women employees having a third child, bringing the benefit in line with provisions for their first two children.

However, the earlier decision faced criticism from DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan, who said Tamil Nadu had historically promoted family planning and encouraged couples to have no more than two children.