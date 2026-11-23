TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has made special travel arrangements for devotees visiting Tiruvannamalai for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival, with more than 50 lakh people expected to attend the celebrations on Tuesday. Transport Minister Vijay Thamizhan Parthiban inspected the arrangements at the New Bus Stand on Monday to review passenger facilities and ensure smooth travel.

Following the inspection, the Minister said the department had made arrangements to provide safe and convenient transportation for devotees arriving from different districts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. Special personnel wearing red caps will be stationed at the bus stand to guide passengers and assist them with travel-related queries.

Devotees and other passengers can approach these personnel for information about bus services and directions to their destinations. The Minister assured that sufficient arrangements had been made to manage passenger movement and prevent inconvenience during the festival. The department is focusing on facilitating the arrival and departure of the large number of visitors expected in the temple town.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have also been strengthened in Madurai ahead of the Karthigai Deepam ceremony at Thiruparankundram Hill. Madurai City Police Commissioner Rajendran has prohibited drone and unmanned aerial vehicle operations over the hill and surrounding areas on November 23 and 24.