LAKSHMESHWARA: The 30th monthly Shri Durga Shakti Satsang was held with devotion on the occasion of Gauri Purnima at the Ramagiri Gram Panchayat Sabha Bhavan.

Seer from Sanshi blesses gathering

Sri Gurusiddheshwar Swami of Sri Brahmananda Ashram, Sanshi, attended the programme and blessed the gathering.

Jyoti Gaikwad, Cluster Resource Person (CRP) from Shigli, delivered a special lecture on the role of women in festivals. She said festivals play an important role in preserving Indian culture and traditions, adding that women make a valuable contribution to keeping these traditions alive.

The programme was organised by the Sneha Koota of the 1987‑88 SSLC batch of Sri Uma Vidyalaya, Lakshmeshwara.

Achievers honoured

Several personalities who have contributed to different fields and received awards were honoured. They included former APMC president Basanna Betageri, Basavaraja Holalapura, Krishi Pandita awardee Eshwarappa V. Hanchinala, Karnataka Film Academy member Rudragowda Sh. Patil, Dr. Ashwini B. Beedanal, M.N. Bharamagoudara, Dr. Vinaya Nee. Kale and B.R.P. Basavaraja Yaraguppi.

Teachers Basavaraja Galaganatha, N.N. Savirukuri, K.P. Kambali, Siddu Sajjagara, Latha Kuri and K.R. Mudakannavara, along with villagers and women, participated in the programme.