BIDAR: MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale inspected the arrangements made for devotees at Sri Changalera Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Bidar South constituency ahead of the Jatra Mahotsava, which began on the day of the inspection.

With a large number of devotees expected to visit the temple during the festival, special attention has been given to cleanliness, hygiene and basic facilities.

During the visit, the MLA inspected a newly installed high-tech toilet facility equipped with TECH Hygiene Washroom technology. He enquired about its cleanliness, water supply and maintenance arrangements. He also inspected the newly constructed bathing tank and instructed the authorities to ensure proper cleanliness and safety.

Beldale stressed the need to maintain cleanliness throughout the temple premises. He directed the concerned officials to prevent littering, ensure proper waste disposal and carry out regular cleaning activities.

He also called for a complete ban on smoking within the temple premises to protect the health of devotees and maintain the sanctity of the religious site. He instructed the authorities to install warning signs and strictly enforce the restriction.

Speaking during the inspection, the MLA said providing proper facilities and a clean environment for devotees should be a priority during the Jatra Mahotsava. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the temple management in maintaining hygiene and protecting the sanctity of the temple.

He also directed the temple management committee and concerned officials to coordinate their efforts and ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

Shivakumar Swami, Vijayakumar Wali, Ramalu Mantri, Vijayakumar Karakampalli, Rakesh Patil, Rajashekhara, Nagaraja, Santhosha and Dhanraj were present.