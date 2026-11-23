BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the Governor to intervene in the ongoing protest by ASHA workers in Bengaluru and direct the state government to fulfil their demands. The party submitted a memorandum to the Governor on Monday, criticising the government’s response to the agitation.

The memorandum was submitted by a party delegation led by AAP Working President Sitaram Gundappa.

Speaking to reporters, AAP Bengaluru City President Shashidhar Aradhya criticised the Congress government for failing to resolve the issues raised by the ASHA workers. He said the workers, who provide essential healthcare services in rural and urban areas, had been forced to protest because of the government’s failure to take concrete decisions.

He alleged that repeated meetings between the government and the workers had not resulted in any solution. He also expressed concern over women continuing their protest despite cold and rain, with some single mothers bringing their children to the protest site.

No water, toilets or medical help at the protest site

Aradhya further criticised the alleged lack of basic facilities, including drinking water, toilets, resting areas and medical assistance. He said reports of protesters falling ill and being hospitalised raised serious concerns about their safety and dignity.

Written assurance sought

He urged the Governor to direct the government to provide a written assurance on the workers’ demands and set a deadline for resolving the issues. He also called for immediate medical assistance and essential facilities at the protest site.

Aradhya assured the workers of the party’s support and warned that the agitation could intensify if the government failed to respond.

AAP leaders Jagadish Chandra, Chandrashekhar Sthavara Matha, Munesh Kumar, Pushpa Keshav, Yapin Ahmed and Ranganath were part of the delegation.