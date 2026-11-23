MUNDARAGI: A voluntary blood donation camp was organised at Mundaragi Taluk Hospital on Monday, with 25 units of blood collected from donors.

The camp was organised jointly by the Taluk Health Office, Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) and Ambika Blood Bank, Gadag.

Taluk Health Officer Dr. Keerthi Haas H.P. inaugurated the camp by donating blood himself. Addressing the participants, he urged people to overcome misconceptions and fears about blood donation. He explained that donating blood in the prescribed quantity is safe for eligible donors following medical screening.

He encouraged healthy individuals to donate blood regularly and contribute to saving lives. He also highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation in meeting patients’ medical needs.

All hospital staff members participated enthusiastically in the initiative. Dr. Keerthi Haas thanked the staff and other participants for their support.

Senior Health Surveillance Officer K.V. Badigera, Senior Health Safety Officer Kamalakshmi Chaudaki, doctors, health inspectors, community health officers, Taluk Health Office representatives and Ambika Blood Bank staff attended the programme.

Several health officials and employees from Ayushman Arogya Kendras across the taluk also participated in the camp.

The programme concluded successfully after collecting 25 units of blood.