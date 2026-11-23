KOPPAL: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh B. Itnal has directed officials to ensure 100% registration of all births and deaths in the district within the prescribed 21‑day period. He warned that delays and negligence would not be tolerated.

He was speaking while chairing a meeting of the District-Level Coordination Committee for the Civil Registration System at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner noted that birth and death registration had improved compared to previous meetings but stressed the need to achieve the 100% target. He also instructed officials to ensure that people were not made to visit multiple offices to obtain certificates.

He directed medical officers to properly record the causes of death. Form 4 (Medical Certificate of Cause of Death) must be completed for deaths in medical institutions, while Form 4A must be used for deaths occurring at home.

He also instructed officials to follow legal procedures in cases involving poisoning, dog bites, unnatural deaths and medico-legal cases. Cases where patients are brought dead to hospitals must also be handled according to prescribed procedures.

Dr. Itnal warned registrars in Gram Panchayats and local bodies against registering births or deaths that occurred outside their respective jurisdictions. He said such registrations would violate the law and could lead to disciplinary action.

He also directed officials to transfer all physical birth and death registers maintained at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and government hospitals to the respective Tahsildar offices by December 15.

District Statistics Officer R.H. Nadaf said that between January and October 2026, the district recorded 27,448 births, including 6,766 in rural areas and 20,682 in urban areas. During the same period, 9,028 deaths were registered, including 6,020 in rural areas and 3,008 in urban areas. No stillbirths were recorded in the reported data.

He added that the district’s birth rate was 19.99 and death rate was 6.76 in 2025.

Joint Director of Agriculture J.D. Krishnamurthy, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Eshwar Savadi, District Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Srinivas and other officials from the Health and Revenue departments attended the meeting.