Veerendra Puppy urged timely, quality completion of development projects beyond mere ceremonies, asking officials to monitor work and villagers to cooperate.

CHITRADURGA: Politics should not be about gaining power but serving people and improving their lives through development, said Chitradurga MLA K.C. Veerendra Puppy.

Speaking after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for various development works in Cholaghatta and Sasaluhatti villages on Monday, he said he was committed to the overall development of rural areas.

The projects are being taken up under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Scheme for 2025‑26.

The MLA said rural development was essential for the progress of the entire constituency. Providing good roads, drainage facilities, drinking water and electricity to villages remained a priority, he added.

He said development works were being taken up in every village based on public needs and without discrimination based on caste, religion or political affiliation. He also stressed that elected representatives must respond to people’s problems and improve their living conditions.

Veerendra Puppy said development projects should not remain limited to foundation stone-laying ceremonies or inaugurations. They must be completed within the stipulated time while maintaining quality. He urged officials to closely monitor the work and appealed to villagers to cooperate with the authorities.

Development works worth ₹3.90 crore were launched during the programme. These include a cement concrete road near Cholaghatta Gram Panchayat at a cost of ₹40 lakh and a road connecting Sasaluhatti village to DS Halli at an estimated cost of ₹3.50 crore.

Tahsildar Fatima, Public Works Department Assistant Executive Engineer Lal Saab, Assistant Engineer Pawan, Manjunath, engineer Sharath, KDP member Santhosh, Cholaghatta PDO Veeresh and former Gram Panchayat president Eshwarappa attended the event.

Community leaders Kuri Nagaraj, Kantharaj, Maruti Gowdru, Hanumantha, Veeresh and Santhosh, along with several villagers, were also present.