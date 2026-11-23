A fire at Rishi Electric and Enterprises near Jevargi Cross in Kalaburagi destroyed electrical goods worth ₹25 lakh, with no casualties reported.

KALABURAGI: Electronic and electrical goods worth approximately ₹25 lakh were destroyed in a fire at Rishi Electric and Enterprises near Jevargi Cross on Central Bus Stand Road in Kalaburagi.

The incident occurred within the limits of Ashok Nagar Police Station. The fire reportedly broke out suddenly, with thick smoke and flames emerging from inside the store. Local residents noticed the blaze and immediately alerted the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the flames. The situation raised concerns as a wine shop was located below the affected store and a cycle shop was situated on the upper floor. There were fears that the fire could spread to the neighbouring establishments and cause further damage.

However, the timely response of the fire personnel prevented the flames from spreading to nearby shops, averting a major disaster.

The firefighting operation was carried out under the guidance of Regional Fire Officer Ravikumar Chauhan and led by Kalaburagi Fire Station Officer Praveen Kalashetty, along with other fire personnel.

After sustained efforts, the team successfully brought the blaze under control and prevented further damage to surrounding establishments.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The estimated loss to the store is around ₹25 lakh. Further details regarding the cause of the fire were not available.