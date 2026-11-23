MAGADI: Taluk Farmers’ Association president Hosapalya Lokesh has demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh per gunta for agricultural land affected by the 66 kV high-tension power line running from Thippagondanahalli to Anchepalya. He also sought compensation for trees damaged by the power line and warned of protests if payments were not made before repair work began.

Speaking at a press conference near Someshwara Temple, Lokesh said the power line had been laid across farmers’ lands 45 years ago, but compensation had not been paid. He claimed that farmers were unable to cultivate crops beneath the power lines and criticised officials for failing to address their grievances despite several protests and road blockades.

Compensation sought before repair work

Lokesh said the government was planning to repair the existing power line. He said representations had been submitted to the Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer and the central office at Anand Rao Circle in Bengaluru. The issue had also been brought to the attention of Energy Minister K.J. George.

He urged MLA H.C. Balakrishna to intervene and ensure that the Deputy Commissioner facilitated fair compensation. He warned that further delays would lead to an intensified agitation.

Probe demanded into reservoir works

Lokesh also alleged irregularities in the desilting work at Thippagondanahalli reservoir and demanded an inquiry into the alleged misuse of funds. He said a request had already been submitted to the government but no action had followed. He warned that farmers would organise a large bike rally from Magadi to the reservoir if an investigation was not ordered.

The association also warned of protests against political leaders opposing the Hemavathi Express Canal project. Lokesh said farmers would stage demonstrations outside the residences of elected representatives who obstructed the project. He also threatened an election boycott if politicians continued to play politics over water issues.

He demanded that the government begin the project immediately and said farmers from every household in the taluk would be prepared to guard the project site against obstruction.

Farmers’ Association leaders Venkatesh, Food Muniraju, Shekhar, Budansab, Gauramma, Bommalingayya, Manjunath and Doddayya, along with Youth Wing District President Ravikumar, Dhananjaya, Chikkanna and Ganganna, were present.