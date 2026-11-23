VIJAYAPURA: The Public Works Department’s (PWD) continued silence over a disputed signature on a road project settlement document has raised concerns about transparency and accountability in Vijayapura.

The controversy involves the Burhanapur–Ukumnal Road development project, covering 0.00 km to 2.70 km near Vijayapura Airport Road, under Work ID 16755.

According to available records, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) S.M. Sajjan was transferred from the Vijayapura PWD office to another taluk on July 9, 2025. However, his signature reportedly appears on the project’s final settlement document dated October 29, 2025, nearly four months after his transfer.

This has raised questions about whether he received written permission to complete pending work and whether his successor verified the measurements and approved the bill.

The issue was highlighted in a newspaper report published on October 28. A letter seeking clarification was also submitted to the Executive Engineer on July 25, 2026. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Audram reportedly took note of the complaint and forwarded it to the concerned department. However, no satisfactory explanation or supporting documents have reportedly been provided.

The department is being asked to disclose the authorisation orders, measurement records, technical approvals and payment documents related to the project.

The questions also concern who verified the completed work, processed the bill and approved the final payment.

The delay in providing clarification does not establish any wrongdoing. However, an impartial examination of the original project records is necessary to establish whether procedures were followed.

The PWD must provide a documented explanation to ensure accountability in the use of public funds.