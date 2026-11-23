BIDAR: Global Lingayat Mahasabha president Basavaraj Dhannur urged the Karnataka government to ensure 100 per cent use of Kannada in administration and on public signboards.

At the closing ceremony at Dr. Channabasava Pattadevaru Rangamandira, he said the existing 60 per cent requirement should be increased. Citing Tamil Nadu, he called for Kannada to receive prominence on public boards.

Dr. B.B. Pujar highlighted literature’s role in communication. He encouraged reading Old and Middle Kannada works and Vachana literature, saying they promote knowledge and help people avoid social evils.

Gulbarga University Syndicate member Siddappa Mulage voiced concern over threats to India’s pluralism. He alleged attempts to discriminate against religious minorities and misuse electoral roll revision. He said he respected Swami Vivekananda, Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, but disagreed with views he attributed to M.S. Golwalkar and the Sangh Parivar. He proposed raising Parishat funds.

The twelve resolutions sought stronger Kannada-medium schools, teacher appointments, a Sharan and Vachana research centre, a digital library, better transport links, support for local writers, faster irrigation projects and funding for regional development. They also called for support to Bidri artisans, Parishat control of Kannada Bhavan, action over the book Basava Mantapa, and more higher education in Kannada. The conference ended with twelve adopted resolutions.