India’s HPV vaccination campaign has crossed one crore doses in under nine months, expanding protection against cervical cancer among girls.

NEW DELHI: India has administered more than one crore doses under its National Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign in less than nine months, marking a major milestone in the country’s preventive healthcare efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the achievement on Monday, highlighting the campaign’s role in protecting adolescent girls against cervical cancer. In a post on X, he said, “Every dose is a step towards protecting girls from cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future for them.” He also appreciated the efforts of stakeholders involved in implementing the programme.

Launched in February 2026, the nationwide campaign provides free, safe and voluntary single-dose HPV vaccination to 14‑year-old girls at government health facilities. Vaccination is administered with parental consent and aims to prevent HPV infections that can lead to cervical cancer. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the campaign has achieved nearly 87 per cent coverage of its identified annual target of approximately 1.2 crore girls, based on 2021 population estimates.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda also welcomed the milestone, crediting States, healthcare professionals, frontline workers and parents for the progress. He said the achievement reflected collective efforts to protect girls from cervical cancer. Six States — Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar — have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their identified target populations. Twelve States have crossed 80 per cent coverage.

Assam recorded 95.63 per cent coverage, followed by Telangana at 95.28 per cent, Karnataka at 93.16 per cent and Uttarakhand at 90.17 per cent. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan reported 86.21 per cent and 85.23 per cent, respectively. Kerala recorded 77.02 per cent, Tamil Nadu 76.12 per cent and Odisha 74.90 per cent.

In terms of the number of beneficiaries, Uttar Pradesh leads with more than 29.33 lakh girls vaccinated, followed by Bihar with over 13.70 lakh and Gujarat with more than 7.75 lakh. The ministry said the campaign’s progress across States with different geographical and socioeconomic conditions demonstrated the reach of the vaccination initiative.