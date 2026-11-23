MADURAI: Madurai City Police have declared Thiruparankundram Hill and its surrounding areas a red zone, prohibiting the operation of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on November 23 and 24 ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival. The restriction has been imposed as part of security arrangements for the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony scheduled to take place atop the hill on November 24.

Madurai City Police Commissioner Rajendran issued the order under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2016. The restricted zone covers the entire Thiruparankundram Hill, including its summit, the Girivalam pathways and the stretch between the hill’s entrance arch and the 16-Pillar Mandapam. Areas between the Girivalam route and the foothills have also been included.

Police said drone operations would not be permitted in the designated areas without prior authorisation during the two-day period. Individuals requiring drone services for unavoidable reasons must obtain approval from the concerned authorities. The police have warned that violations of the restriction will invite legal action. The measures are intended to maintain law and order and regulate public movement during the festival.

Supreme Court arrangement

The restrictions come amid an ongoing legal dispute over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill. The Supreme Court had earlier permitted a one-time arrangement for the ritual on November 24, subject to specified safeguards. The decision followed proceedings concerning the Madras High Court’s directions on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking a review of the interim arrangement. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi clarified that the temporary permission did not amount to an endorsement of the Madras High Court’s judgment. It said the validity of the January 6 judgment would be examined independently when the matter is heard in the second week of January 2027.