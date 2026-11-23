CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to complete all pending development projects within the stipulated timeframe, while warning against negligence and irregularities in their execution. He issued the directions during a meeting of the Public Grievance Committee in Chandigarh on Sunday, where he reviewed the progress of various development works.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Saini took a strict view of alleged irregularities and delays and instructed officials to ensure that incomplete projects were completed within the prescribed deadlines.

Earlier in the day, Saini flagged off the Kalanwali Youth Marathon in Sirsa as part of the state government’s ‘Drugs-free Haryana’ campaign. The event aimed to raise awareness, particularly among young people, about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

Addressing participants, Saini expressed confidence in the youth’s ability to channel their energy towards positive goals. He reiterated that the government would work to prevent young people from falling into substance abuse. More than 1.4 lakh participants had registered for the marathon, including people below 18, those aged 18 to 45 and individuals above 60.