NEW DELHI: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has taken serious note of concerns over the print quality of its textbooks and said the matter is being examined on priority. The council has assured strict action against printers found responsible for producing poor-quality textbooks.

In a statement, NCERT said, “Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible.” It reiterated its commitment to providing clear, readable and student-friendly textbooks to students across the country.

The development comes amid wider concerns over educational standards and examination practices. Earlier, on November 4, the Delhi High Court sought responses from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NCERT and the Union government on a petition seeking permission for Class XII students to use calculators during board examinations.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma issued notices to the authorities and granted them six weeks to submit their responses. The petition was filed by Vishal Dua, a Pitampura resident, on behalf of himself and 10 other parents, through advocate Nitin Mangla.

The petition seeks permission for students to use basic, non-programmable calculators in the Class XII Accountancy examination. It also requests that the use of calculators in Mathematics examinations be examined by an expert body. The parents argued that lengthy manual calculations consume considerable examination time, leaving students with less time to demonstrate their understanding of concepts.