Timely vaccination can prevent rabies deaths: Health Officer

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA Rabies can be prevented through timely vaccination, said Deputy District Health Education Officer Govindareddy Konnura while speaking at a World Rabies Day programme at S.R.S. Pre-University College. The programme was organised jointly by the District Health and Family Welfare Department, District Surveillance Division, District IEC Division, Taluk Health Office and G.R. Halli Primary Health Centre. Konnura said rabies is fatal once symptoms appear, but timely vaccination can prevent death. He said World Rabies Day is observed every year on September 28 to remember scientist Louis Pasteur, who developed the rabies vaccine in 1885. The observance began in 2007 to create awareness, with the aim of making India rabies-free by 2030. He said 50,000 to 60,000 people die from rabies globally every year, while India records around 19,000 to 20,000 deaths. About 97% of rabies infections are transmitted through dog bites. Konnura advised people to wash an animal-bite wound with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes immediately after the incident. He warned against applying lime, jaggery, oil or herbal powders and advised people not to bandage the wound. Victims should visit the nearest government hospital without delay for free vaccination and complete treatment. He also advised pet owners to vaccinate their animals every year. Health Surveillance Officer Prashanth urged students to maintain personal hygiene and eat nutritious food. He said these habits can help control vector-borne diseases and support students' academic progress. SRS College Administrative Officer Dr. Ravi T.S. asked students to follow the information shared by health officials and spread awareness in society. Lecturers Rakesh, Vedamurthy, Yuvaraj and Nitish Kumar, along with non-teaching staff and students, were present.