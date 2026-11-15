Tiger kills cow, triggers fear among Kodagu villagers

MADIKERI: Fear of tiger attacks has resurfaced in Kodagu district after a tiger killed a cow and consumed part of its carcass at Nariyandada village near Cheyyandane.

The cow belonged to Jaishankar, a resident of Nariyandada. According to villagers, the tiger attacked the animal, killed it and ate approximately half of the carcass before leaving the spot.

Tiger pugmarks were reportedly found near the site, indicating the presence of the big cat in the area. The incident has caused concern among residents of Nariyandada and neighbouring villages, particularly those who depend on cattle for their livelihood.

Villagers seek capture

Following the incident, villagers urged the Forest Department to take immediate steps to capture the tiger and prevent further attacks on livestock.

Residents expressed concern over the safety of their cattle and demanded increased monitoring in the affected areas. They said timely intervention by forest officials was necessary to prevent similar incidents and reassure villagers.

The incident has once again brought attention to human-wildlife conflict in the district, with residents seeking effective measures to protect livestock and ensure public safety.